Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 117 new coronavirus cases at University Park, with 232 current active cases, according to its Tuesday dashboard update.

The update includes tests whose results were previously pending.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a Penn State news release with two weeks left of in-person instruction, the university asks students to "be forward-thinking with their actions," so as to not spread the virus to their home communities.

Students may sign up for testing appointments or a time slot to grab a self-administered test kit here or via the Penn State Go app.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, Penn State reported 145 total cases, including 136 from on-demand tests and nine from random tests.

The dashboard reported 3,840 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 4,072 positive student cases.

A total of 43 students are in on-campus quarantine, and 47 students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 60,060 students tested since Aug. 7, 55,379 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 609 students are waiting for test results.

There are two active cases among University Park employees. Of 15 total cases, 13 are considered no longer active.

A total of 168 employees are waiting for test results. A total of 4,685 employees have been tested since Aug. 7, yielding 4,502 negative results.

