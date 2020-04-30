In my hometown and in State College, I work three part-time jobs between my two homes.

I have been laid off from all three for the foreseeable future.

Many other people are in the same situation as me, as they have also been laid off from their jobs. I am lucky enough to not have rent or utilities to pay during this time, but others aren’t that lucky.

The good news is, there may be hope on the horizon during these strange times when it comes to finances. I managed to find a way to make a little extra cash during the absence of a paycheck.

The first step I took to solve my financial problems, naturally, was to sit on my bed and scroll through Instagram. What I didn’t expect to find while I was scrolling was a real opportunity to make money, but that’s exactly what I found.

An ad showed up on my feed for an app called “Instacart,” and normally I would’ve kept scrolling, but for whatever reason I tapped on the ad and started reading. Within a few minutes I had a new app with a green grocery bag icon downloaded on my phone.

Instacart is a grocery delivery and pick up service. Customers can grocery shop online and Instacart shoppers will do their shopping and deliver their groceries right to their doorsteps.

The app is a great way for the elderly population and others with compromised immune stystems to get their groceries without leaving the safety of their homes, and for anyone else who doesn’t feel comfortable going out.

The idea of simply shopping, driving and getting paid was immediately enticing for me, but of course it’s important to do research on a company before typing in your social security number and sending them a picture of your driver’s license.

Instacart turned out to be a legitimate company that operates across the United States and Canada, so I made a shopper account. Once my account was made, a background check was run that took approximately three days, and then I was cleared to shop and deliver.

RELATED

Resident-created Facebook group strives to support Centre County restaurants During these uncertain times of social distancing and isolation, it can be hard to know what…

Once I was cleared to start, Instacart sent me a credit card to use for all of my shopping, but even before you get the card in the mail you can shop at stores that use Apple Pay if you have an iPhone.

On my first “batch,” as each delivery is called, I was sent to a new grocery store in my area that I had never been in to shop for Elizabeth. I got in my car, with my mask and Clorox wipes, and made my way to the store.

I grabbed a shopping cart, wiped the handle down, opened up Instacart and swiped to begin shopping for Elizabeth’s order. The order was about 20 items, nothing I couldn’t handle. 2 boxes of diet soda, chocolate ice cream, dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets, in the cart just like that. I kept shopping, making sure to stay 6 feet away from others, until I had all but one item.

Organic rice vinegar. Personally, I had never bought organic rice vinegar, but Instacart told me what section of the store I could find it, so I stood in the pantry aisle staring at the wall of bottles and cans. I scanned the shelves dozens of times and couldn’t find any rice vinegar.

There is a chat feature on the Instacart app, to communicate with customers about out of stock items or order changes, but I wanted to make my first customer happy, so I held out on telling them I couldn’t find it.

I kept looking and eventually, after about 20 minutes of wandering around, I stared at the shelf I first looked at and there it was, organic rice vinegar staring right back at me the whole time. So I grabbed it, checked out, and was on my way.

The drive to the customer’s home was about ten minutes. I placed the bags on the doorstep, rang the bell, and was on my way. Elizabeth gave me a generous tip in addition to my guaranteed Instacart payment and mileage.

After my first trip, I got the hang of things relatively fast, and since then I’ve been using a good chunk of my downtime shopping and delivering.

So far, I’ve had a good experience with Instacart and it has been a relatively easy way to make money while paychecks aren’t coming in. I’d recommend shopping and delivering to anyone who needs the money right now, but remember to take the proper precautions to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.