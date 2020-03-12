As Penn State moved its classes to an online platform and postponed on-campus events, students will likely be finding extra time on their hands.

There is no better way to spend it than binge-watching shows on online platforms. From cooking channels to dramas, here are some shows you can knock out with the spare time.

Bon Appetit Test Kitchen

Welcome to the wholesome corner of YouTube.

The YouTube channel has 5.44 million subscribers and is highly regarded by online fans, with fan accounts popping up social media platforms and hashtags being formed such as #IWDFCFTBATK (I would die for Claire from the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen).

It defies the expectation that cooking tutorials are lifeless and had to be shot from an overhead angle by incorporating a unique blend of personalities.

I personally recommend Claire Saffitz’s "Gourmet Makes" where she makes popular snacks like Krispy Kreme donuts and Ferrero Rocher “gourmet," and Brad Leone’s "It’s Alive" where he does different fermentation projects with creative editing. Any of the videos should be able to draw you into the BA rabbit hole.

Ugly Delicious

Dave Chang of Momofuku made his way to Netflix with his own food series where he explores specific types of food around the world with Peter Meehan.

For example, in one episode, Meehan traveled around for the best barbecue in the U.S., while Chang bounced from China for Peking Duck and exotic food, to Japan for a yakitori (barbecued chicken skewers) meal, and back to Koreatown in LA for Korean barbecue.

Killing Eve

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" is one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows in the U.S. and across the pond. British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri is assigned to track down Villanelle, a psychopathic killer. They gradually develop an obsession for each other that contradicts with their inherent relationship.

The show is available on BBC America and Hulu.

Sherlock

Speaking of British crime drama, "Sherlock" has to be up there in terms of production value and positive reception. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star as Sherlock and Watson in this adaptation or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s work.

Every episode felt like a movie in its own with its storytelling and runtime. It also featured meticulous attention to detail, creative cuts and visuals to keep the audience entertained as the tandem go on to solve their cases.

It is currently available on Netflix.

How I Met Your Mother

Comedies are the best shows to watch due to their short runtime — usually 22 minutes — and inherent entertainment.

"How I Met Your Mother" hits the spot with the dynamic between the five main characters — Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall and Lily — and their shenanigans in New York City. The show's creator's Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, among other writers and producers, included running jokes and Easter eggs throughout the show, making re-watches a joy when you dig up something new. Maybe, just maybe, look up the “alternate ending” as you get to the series finale episode.

The show is available on Hulu.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is a favorite with it being a police procedural — a genre that can be boring as time goes on — while also injecting comedic content with the likes of Andy Samberg and Terry Crews. Samberg serves as the core of the show, while playing off other cast members comedically in the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn.

It’s free on the NBC app and available on Hulu as well.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Sports fans, I got you. The cancelation and postponing of sports in what some consider the peak sports season is a daunting process, but there’s still a good amount of content online. Formula One isn’t March Madness, NHL Playoffs or ESPN’s 30 for 30, but the Netflix production provides an in-depth look behind the scenes in quite literally one of the grandest productions done on the sports.

The show has recapped action from the 2018 and 2019 seasons with action on track, but also the cockpit, paddock and even team logistics from the owners’ and team principals’ perspective.

It is available on Netflix.

All or Nothing

"All or Nothing" is Amazon’s take on sports documentary, with a various backgrounds in different sports like rugby with the New Zealand All Blacks, soccer and football.

For soccer fans yearning for action, the Manchester City season could not have come at a better time. It covered their 2017-18 season, where Pep Guardiola’s team won the English Premier League in record-breaking fashion, while also giving viewers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look.

In football, Amazon’s production spanned from college to the pros. The lone season on college football featured the Michigan Wolverines, while there are seasons currently on the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and the latest season featured the Philadelphia Eagles

"All or Nothing" is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Miss Americana

This isn't quite a binge-watch, but "Miss Americana" is a can’t-miss as Netflix ventured deeper into other types of filmmaking, like documentaries.

The documentary is directed by Lana Wilson, and it follows Taylor Swift’s life over several years, including a series of interviews, different footage, home videos and concert productions that provided a genuine look in her life. However, it was not only about her career and the creation of her two latest albums in “Reputation” and “Lover,” but also her personal struggles in life such as body dysmorphia, eating disorder, her mom’s cancer diagnosis, her sexual assault trial and finding her voice with politics.

It’s a critical success by rating and also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s now available on Netflix.

