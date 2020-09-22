The Pennsylvania Department of Health launched its new app, "COVID Alert PA," to track the coronavirus spread and help inform residents of updates, according to the DOH's website.

The app asks how users are feeling each day and shows trends and statistics for the state.

It can also provide recommendations for health actions if sick or exposed to the virus, such as isolating or getting tested.

Although the app does not use GPS or location services, it can detect if you are near another app user, thus hoping to help residents understand if they have been in close contact with an infected individual.