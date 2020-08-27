Penn State's coronavirus dashboard showed Thursday an additional student has tested positive for the virus, an increase from the two cases reported Friday, Aug. 21.

According to the dashboard, 520 on-campus coronavirus tests have occurred, two of which were from symptomatic individuals and 281 of which were from asymptomatic individuals.

From the symptomatic individuals who were tested on campus, there is one positive and one negative case.

There have also been two asymptomatic positive cases and 150 asymptomatic negative cases, with 129 asymptomatic individuals still awaiting test results.

The dashboard showed that there is currently one student in isolation.