There are now 7,016 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, with 1,211 more cases since Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The death toll also increased by 16, with 90 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth.

Philadelphia still remains the hardest-hit county, with 1,852 cases and 13 deaths. Montgomery has 735 cases, while Allegheny, Delaware and Lehigh counties all have over 400 cases.

Centre County reported one more case since Wednesday, bringing the county total to 28.

