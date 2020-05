The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 888 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the commonwealth total to 51,845 cases.

This is the third consecutive day that the daily new case number has been under 1,000.

In total, there have also been 204,495 negative cases and 3,106 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

Centre County reported 113 positive cases as of Wednesday, seven more cases than Tuesday. Additionally, there have been 1,119 tested negative and one virus-related death.