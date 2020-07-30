The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 860 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 111,078.

An additional 14,996 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus statewide, with 1,088,859 patients testing negative.

In Centre County, there are now 314 confirmed cases of the virus, with 8,382 patients testing negative. The death toll remains 10.

