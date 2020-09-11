Penn State President Eric Barron said the university does not currently intend to switch the modes of instruction to fully remote after a total of 708 coronavirus cases were reported university-wide Friday, according to a Penn State news release.

The university is prepared to enact several precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus, should that be necessary, according to the release.

These precautions include suspending in-person instruction and placing affected groups into quarantine as the university did with the undergraduate nursing students at its Milton S. Hershey campus last week.

Barron encouraged students and faculty to continue to follow health and safety guidelines, and said the university is monitoring the data and communicating regularly with health authorities.