The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,309 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total in Pennsylvania to 166,552.

There have been 28 new deaths, which brings the commonwealth total to 8,272.

There are 657 patients currently hospitalized and 80 are on ventilators.

The recovery rate in the commonwealth is currently 81%.

Centre County reported an additional 26 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,197 with 3,128 confirmed cases and 69 probable cases.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized in Centre County and zero are on ventilators.

The county has reported 29,433 negative cases total.

Centre County’s death toll remains at 11.

All information is from the Pennsylvania DOH released on Wednesday, Oct. 7.