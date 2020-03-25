Pennsylvania lawmakers have voted to delay the state's primary election to June 2.

The five-week delay hopes to pass the spike in coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, according to the Associated Press.

Lawmakers also said that properly training and recruiting poll workers would be difficult during the peak of coronavirus cases, according to AP.

Pennsylvania joins 10 states in delaying the primaries. Gov. Tom Wolf said he will sign the measure, which passed the State House and Senate on Wednesday.

Additionally, the House and Senate passed legislation that will give each county election office a head start to process and tally mail-in ballots, according to AP.

The legislation will also allow counties to change and consolidate polling places, as some locations are located in areas that could be sensitive to outbreaks like nursing homes.

