The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed several positive test results reported in Centre County on Sunday were false.

Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Department of Health, said "a number of positive test results were not valid" of 43 positive cases reported from Centre County on Sunday, June 26. Wardle said the tests are currently being reviewed by the Department of Health.

Wardle said the previously reported positive cases will be retested and the Department of Health will change their data "in the near future" if needed to reflect the new results.

Mount Nittany Health alerted the Department of Health after noticing an unusually high spike in cases on Friday, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi.

Before the 43 positive cases were reported, the highest single day spike in Centre County was 11 positive cases.

