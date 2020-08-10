The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 601 positive cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

In total, there have been 7,317 virus-related deaths and 119,453 confirmed cases statewide. As of today, 1,240,830 patients have tested negative for the virus and 77% of patients have recovered statewide.

Centre County has reported 333 total confirmed cases of the virus and 6,053 negative cases countywide.

