The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,245 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 27,735 positive cases.

There are 60 new coronavirus-related deaths, with a total of 707 deaths across the commonwealth.

113,735 patients have been tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health.

Centre County has reported 73 cases of coronavirus, which is an increase in one case since Wednesday. There have been no reported deaths in Centre County.