Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks to Centre County residents regarding recent legislations at the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Jan 30.

 Christopher Sanders

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses until further notice due to the growing spread of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be exempt from the shutdown. The shutdown applies to bars and restaurants, excluding take out, and will begin at midnight on Monday. 

Wolf has also banned any gatherings of more than 50 people.

The shutdown initially only applied to Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, but is now statewide. 

There are currently 76 cases in Pennsylvania.

However, there are currently no known cases in Centre County.

