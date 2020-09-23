Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a virtual town hall on Wednesday to answer questions from the community regarding Penn State’s response to manage the impacts of the coronavirus.

Barron was joined by Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost; Kevin Black, interim dean of the College of Medicine; Lorraine Goffe, vice president for Human Resources; and Kelly Wolgast, director of the Penn State COVID-19 Operations Control Center.

The university is not currently considering making any major operating changes due to the coronavirus, according to Barron.

He said the university is not seeing indicators that are compelling a change at this time, but if further action becomes necessary, the university will make decisions as needed.

Barron said there will not be a single specific number of positive coronavirus cases that will decide that change.

There are three critical pieces of data that will be considered when considering whether or not to make a change: local hospitalizations, spread of the coronavirus in students and employees to the community and monitoring that quarantine and isolation remain at 50% capacity.

There has been constant communication between Penn State and Mount Nittany Health to regulate their capacity as well, Barron said.

Barron said Penn State has taken the following coronavirus precautions: pre-arrival testing, surveillance, pop-up testing, on-demand testing, tracing and quarantine and isolation.

Black said the university is looking at multiple factors regarding future operating decisions, such as disease prevalence in the student body; the number of students that are symptomatic and positive; those identified through surveillance testing; and daily monitoring of isolation capacity.

Penn State has received warning from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx, a Penn State alumna, about sending students home.

“The wrong thing to do is to take the students and send them back to their home communities at this point in time,” Black said.

If the numbers continue to rise, Penn State is looking to mitigate the virus in other ways than going fully remote right away, according to Barron.

Wolgast said in addition to the current random surveillance testing program, Penn State is preparing a walk-up testing facility for faculty and staff. The walk-up testing program can be used by those who have interacted with students and are concerned that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Staff with questions are able to contact the Department of Occupational Medicine and are encouraged to do so, Wolgast said.

Jones said faculty have been involved with the decision process and will continue to be involved with future planning. Faculty are also involved with a number of research projects that are informing Penn State operations.

Regarding the effectiveness of controlling student behavior on and off campus, Barron said there are several cases going through the student conduct process that are nearly completed and will have sanctions for students that broke the rules.

One employee has tested positive since the onset of surveillance testing.

However, Black said there have been other employees who have tested positive and are symptomatic, but they were infected outside of the work environment.

There has not been an increase in admission into Mount Nittany, Black said, and the numbers remain in the single digits.

The employees are randomly selected to participate in surveillance testing and are based off of the Return to Campus Work database.

Employees who are working remotely and wish to be removed from the database would have to contact their supervisors.

If an employee is selected for testing, they will be notified through email with instructions on where and when to go get tested and what to bring. The results of the testing will be available in 48 hours and can be viewed via their email accounts.

There are multiple factors in determining which employees should be part of the testing pool, Goffe said, such as how often someone is on campus and how many people are around, among other factors.

Goffe said it’s important that employees talk with supervisors to plan out the best course of action.

Barron addressed the university’s newly announced involvement in fall sports, expressing support for Big Ten protocols.

He said this will not affect Penn State’s ability to test.

The decision to not have any fans in the stands aside from family members is to “level the playing field.”

If protocols in place are not followed, the games will not be played, Barron said.

“It was a health and safety decision, and no other factors affected that decision,” Barron said. “It was whether or not we can do it safely.”

To address the concern of spreading the coronavirus through means such as tailgating as a result of football, Barron said all the Big Ten chancellors agreed that there will be no tailgating on the university’s property or proximity.

Big Ten protocols mandate that if the community of people has a high infection rate, the team will not be able to play. Penn State has closed its campus space and parking lots to fans and tailgaters and will continue to communicate the new rules with the Alumni Association and the local community.

In response to those concerned about the impact that bringing students back to campus has on the surrounding communities, Barron said this is one of the reasons why contract tracing is an important element to understand the spread better.

Although the evidence that these methods are effective looks good, Barron said a lot more needs to be done.

Barron said Penn State is working with various partners like the State College Borough to pass ordinances that promote safety. However, the situation is different with each Penn State campus.

In terms of numbers, there is a bigger focus on University Park, which is why Penn State decided to collaborate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to implement more testing and tracing within Centre County, according to Barron.

Barron said the key to keeping the community safe is to understand what is happening in the hospital, in the transference from student to faculty and staff or community member, and in the quarantine and isolation spaces.

In regards to what it would take to send students home, Barron said the fact that three-quarters of the students at University Park live off-campus with leases would complicate the process.

Barron said the majority of students would rather stay in their apartments and learn remotely than go home to learn remotely.

In addition, there have been many warnings to Penn State to not send students home. Barron said the campuses have been proven to be safer spots.

For employees with school age children who are struggling to keep up with their workload and need more flexibility, Goffe said they are encouraged to speak with their supervisors for more support. Supervisors have been told to be more flexible and creative in how and when work gets done.

There have also been complaints from faculty in regards to employees first finding out about student cases from the students, rather than finding out from the university.

Jones said the university must be careful in how they distribute the information of who is positive and when.

Jones said students sending an email to their professors notifying them of a positive case is a good thing, and this practice is encouraged, but the faculty will still be formally notified by the university. This also helps with enhancing the contact tracing process.

Unless the university is given permission from students, faculty will be given very limited information as to why the student is not in attendance, Jones said.

Domestic travel has been approved for faculty and staff, but they have to go through a formal approval process. In terms of international travel, Jones said Penn State is still requiring international travel to be approved by his office. Approvals will be made if the case is compelling and proper protocols and protection are in place.

However, personal and professional travel are still discouraged, especially entering the cold and flu season. People who are traveling might be required to quarantine at both their destination and on their return, Jones said.

In terms of hosting class visitors on campus, Penn State faculty is encouraged to do so virtually. However, in some instances where in-person communication is required, such as searches for new job positions, visitors are allowed. If faculty on the unit level would want to bring in speakers, they must have approval of the unit executive.

The plan of keeping students on campus until Thanksgiving break and having them remain home until the end of the semester is still in place, Barron said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has options for students to choose from before they leave campus for Thanksgiving, which are being examined by Penn State to discern what the most functional option would be.

To prepare for final exams and maintain the integrity of the exams, Jones said his understanding is that many faculty members are looking at less traditional ways to deliver examinations. In regard to concerns about integrity and courses that might have difficulty delivering a virtual final exam, faculty are encouraged to talk with their unit head to try and resolve the issue.

Goffe said whether or not employees currently working on campus should look to work remotely after Thanksgiving will depend on the needs of each unit, and employees should speak with their supervisor to discuss needs and expectations.

In terms of how research has been affected by the hybrid instruction system, there has been a $40 million increase in the last fiscal year in research expenditures. The research enterprise at Penn State remains incredibly productive, Jones said.

For spring 2021, Penn State has been looking at many different scenarios, and Barron said he hopes to soon have proposals regarding how to move forward.

In response to a question asking why Penn State is not testing as quickly as other universities, Black said the university’s testing strategy is not only about how many people are tested and how often tests are administered.

Rather, the broader goal is to minimize the amount of infected students coming to campus and to flatten the curve to manage the prevalence of disease on campus. Black said this was done through pre-arrival testing and quarantine, immediate post-arrival testing, extensive symptomatic testing and a hybrid of surveillance testing.

While Penn State has landed itself onto lists of places of concern, such as one from the New York Times, Wolgast said the university will continue to follow its multi-tiered approach to address the virus and its impact on the university.

Wolgast said Penn State will remain vigilant amid the pandemic.

More information and answers to questions will be posted on Penn State News in the coming days and weeks, as well as on virusinfo.psu.edu.

Another town hall will be hosted in the coming weeks for students and their families.