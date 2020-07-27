The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 839 positive coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the commonwealth total to 108,264 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,042,424 negative cases, 7,122 virus-related deaths and a 75% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County now has 327 confirmed positive cases, an increase in three cases from yesterday. The county now has a total of 7,877 negative cases and 9 virus-related deaths.

