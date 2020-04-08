Coronavirus Update
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

As of Wednesday, there are 16,239 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 57 cases in Centre County.

The cases have continued to rise, as outlined in the charts below.

PA Coronavirus Curve Chart - April 8
Centre County Coronavirus Curve Chart - April 8
