As of Wednesday, there are 16,239 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 57 cases in Centre County.
The cases have continued to rise, as outlined in the charts below.
As of Wednesday, there are 16,239 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 57 cases in Centre County.
The cases have continued to rise, as outlined in the charts below.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In celebration of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, Cartridges Video Games is giving away a Free Animal Crossing Amiibo or Amiibo card pack to each of their customers this month. It's as simple as stopping in their store on North Atherton and registering wi…
In celebration of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch, Cartridges Video Games is giving away a Free Animal Cro…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 6:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open 8:00am until 8:00pm Mon. Though Sat. & 9:00am until 4:00pm on Sundays
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm
Alexis Orso, of State College, sanitizes the self-checkout section at the State College Walmart on Monday, March 16, 2020. Walmart is exempt from the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses, ordered by governor Tom Wolf.