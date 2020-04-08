Since Tuesday, there have been an additional 1,680 reported cases the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 16,239.

In addition, 82,299 people tested negative.

There have been 310 total deaths statewide.

In Centre County, there are 57 reported cases of the coronavirus and no deaths, as of Wednesday at midnight.

