Uber and Lyft are the latest businesses to adjust their services as a precaution to the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Uber announced it would temporarily suspend its pool service and Lyft said it will put a halt to shared rides, according to NPR. Both companies are headquartered in San Francisco, though the changes will take effect across the United States and Canada.

The effort is to combat the spread of coronavirus throughout communities as nonessential travel and activities are advised to be limited across the country.

Uber and Lyft will continue their food delivery services, NPR reported.

Uber and Lyft are popular transportation options in State College for many students on campus.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tom Wolf announced the closure of all nonessential businesses in the commonwealth.

