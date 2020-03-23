Centre County now has three confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department's data showed Monday, March 23 the addition of 165 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 644.

One death was reported in Montgomery County, bringing the state's death toll to three. Montgomery and Philadelphia have 129 and 128 cases, respectively.

All infected people are either isolated at home or receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the department.