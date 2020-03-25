On Thursday, Penn State announced that students will not receive reimbursement for the spring semester’s tuition.

The university cited the need to put tuition money into creating the best online educational experience as the reasoning.

Since then, students and parents alike have reacted to the decision in a variety of ways, some agreeing with the university’s choice and others posing an argument against it.

Several students have voiced the opinion that the university should have reimbursed part of their tuition costs due to the current lack of access to campus amenities and resources, including Ryan Accettulla.

Accettulla (senior-civil engineering) said tuition for online courses is cheaper than the tuition for in-person instruction, which he said is another reason students should be reimbursed.

Accettulla said he believes the university made the right call by switching to remote learning for the rest of the semester, but he still feels not giving reimbursement is “a waste of money.”

“I just think [Penn State] should address the fact that we as students are not getting our money’s worth and this was a significant change that will cause many students to struggle the remaining part of the semester,” Accettulla said via email.

Agreeing with Accettulla, Avinash Bakshi said he appreciates the university’s plan to reimburse students for housing and meal plans, but he feels the lack of tuition compensation is unfair to students.

“Since classes have moved online I am getting the same type of learning from Penn State as a World Campus student,” Bakshi (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said via email. “A World Campus student pays only $6,994 per semester in tuition, while I have to pay $17,429 per semester.”

Jerry Noel said he understands faculty still need to be paid for teaching classes online, but he believes Penn State should offer partial tuition reimbursement nonetheless.

“I think we should get reimbursed because we’re not getting the same quality of education,” Noel (freshman-computer science) said. “We’re not learning in the same way anymore.”

Vanshika Agarwal — a student from Penn State Harrisburg — said she believes tuition reimbursement could have been done differently. Since some classes are more difficult to put online than others, she proposed that compensation could have been determined based on one’s major or the types of classes they are enrolled in.

Despite this, Agarwal (senior-management and marketing) said she thinks Penn State did the best it could given the circumstances.

“I understand and respect their decision,” Agarwal said via email. “They are still providing an education to their thousands of students to the best of their ability in an unprecedented situation.”

Crystal Dahm said the issue of tuition reimbursement is a “double-edged sword,” because even if students were given a tuition rebate now, they would likely have to pay increased tuition in the coming fall semester since the university still needs money to run properly.

Dahm (junior-technical theatre) added, however, the quality of education has dropped in the switch to remote learning, particularly with her being a theatre major.

“My professors are doing their best, but there’s simply no way for me to learn what I came here to learn without working on productions hands-on,” Dahm said via email.

Dahm also said Penn State should adopt a similar philosophy as businesses who are raising hourly rates and giving paid sick leave to their employees. She said even though the relationship between a business and employer is different than that between a university and student, the same thinking would still be logical.

“I think the university — this massive entity with millions of dollars on its hands every year — could set an example by rebating tuition and helping students, many of whom are feeling the brunt of this economic impact,” Dahm said.

Mike Brown, however, said that tuition reimbursement would ultimately do more harm than good for students and Penn State. He said the costs necessary to operate the university, pay faculty and perform regular maintenance require students to continue paying full tuition.

“If the university did offer reimbursement, they would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Brown (freshman-public relations) said via email. “We would have seen students get laid off of their on-campus jobs, tuition spikes for years to come and other monetary cut backs.”

Brown added the housing and meal plan compensation will help him pay for summer courses or tuition in the coming fall semester.

Bonnie Peisner — a parent of a Penn State student from Harrisburg — said she does not feel it would have made sense for the university to offer tuition reimbursement because the money required to do so would likely be taken from professors’ paychecks or added back onto next semester’s tuition.

Peisner added she thinks the majority of parents hold a similar opinion with her and that those who think reimbursement would have been a better choice are “in the minority.”

“I believe that most of us right now are not thinking about college tuition or refunds,” Peisner said via email. “Most of us, I hope, are thinking about keeping our families healthy.”

Agreeing with Peisner, Michele Rymdeika — a parent of a Penn State student from Dublin, Pennsylvania — said she also believes the university made the right decision under these circumstances.

“My daughter is still receiving the education, so I am fine with no tuition reimbursement,” Rymdeika said via email.

Karen Lubovinsky — a parent of two Penn State students from Oxford, Pennsylvania — said she feels the university handled most aspects of the situation correctly.

Lubovinsky said both of her children are receiving an effective, quality education despite the switch to online learning, but she feels an area the university could have improved upon was with helping provide internet connection to those who live in rural areas.

Lubovinsky said her family does not receive good internet connection at their home in Oxford. When she called the university about this, it was unable to help.

In order to combat their lack of internet connection, Lubovinsky said she and her husband were able to convince AT&T to offer them more broadband coverage. This is not usually offered to customers, but through her and her husband’s work connections, they were able to receive it, according to Lubovinsky.

Although this broadband coverage has proven useful to her children in completing their school work, it costs the family an additional $620 a month.

Having to pay for this broadband coverage in addition to two full-time tuitions at University Park, Lubovinsky said she feels it would be reasonable for Penn State to offer partial reimbursement to take care of internet expenses.

Even though Lubovinsky feels the university “dropped the ball” in regard to this issue, she said she still supports the rest of the methods by which Penn State handled the coronavirus and the switch to remote learning.

“I will always be a Penn State supporter,” Lubovinsky said.