In a statement released Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced its decision to continue the suspension of all organized team activities until June 1.

It cites the suspension as an “additional measure” to the cancellations and moratoriums already in place, while the conference will continue to work with “medical experts and institutional leadership” on coronavirus-related issues to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The suspension will be re-evaluated on June 1.

This is the second time the suspension has been extended.

