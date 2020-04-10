On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled the Hospital Emergency Loan Program (HELP) to prevent hospitals from hurting financially due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf announced the program during a livestream through a recorded message, because he was not able to appear live due to “satellite conditions affected by the wind.”

HELP is a $450 million low-interest loan program. It will “help ensure every hospital can afford to get equipment essential to fighting this war without facing financial ruin,” according to Wolf.

Wolf said hospitals are facing increased costs due to shifting resources for preparations for a “potential surge” in hospitalized patients, like acquiring additional equipment and setting up more beds.

There are currently over 2,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania, according to Wolf.

Moreover, Wolf said hospitals are currently losing revenue because they are eliminating “non-urgent care” to focus on patients requiring immediate care.

According to Wolf, this combination of increased costs and reduced revenue could hurt many hospitals financially.

“The Hospital Emergency Loan Program will allow us to fully mobilize our healthcare system right now,” Wolf said. “And we can keep our frontline medical staff safer and healthier.”

