The Family Clothesline has launched a limited edition t-shirt that will benefit the Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund, according to the business’s Chief Operating Officer Caroline Gummo.

For each shirt sold, five dollars will be donated to the fund and will help students in financial need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shirts will be sold until July 15. Also, the shirts will be available in youth and adult sizes.

The design, which is called “Penn State Inspire,” was a collaborative effort between the staff at Family Clothesline and the University.

The design includes the “We Are Penn State” motto. Under the words “We Are,” the words love, kindness, hope, pride, support, strength and safety are showcased. Under “Penn State,” there are the words, motivation, community, friendship, learning and perseverance.

The Family Clothesline started to brainstorm the idea following the announcement that students will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

“We wanted to help our community and Penn State students,” Gummo said via email. “Their lives have been drastically changed and they are facing many challenges. We wanted to do our part to help raise funding to help the students through this difficult period.”

For more information about the Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund, visit this website. Shirts are available online here.