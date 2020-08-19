The University of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday it will delay in-person classes, which were supposed to begin Monday, Aug 24.
Students began moving into dorms last week and online instruction began on Wednesday.
In-person instruction is now pushed back until Sept. 14.
The decision came shortly after Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner wrote a message to students regarding off-campus parties that many students have attended without masks or social distancing.
In the first round of surveillance coronavirus testing conducted by the university from Aug. 12-13, two students tested positive out of 450 asymptomatic students.
As of Monday, four students were in on-campus isolation.
Drexel University, another large university in Pennsylvania, announced the cancellation of all in-person instruction and housing for undergraduates in the fall.
