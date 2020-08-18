The University of Notre Dame announced today all in-person classes will be suspended for two weeks and replaced with online instruction starting Wednesday, Aug. 19 due to increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, according to a statement from the university.

Since noon, 147 students tested positive for the virus and 927 students have been tested since Aug. 3. The student population of Notre Dame is around 12,000 students.

The university stated that most positive cases were from students living off-campus, where students were not social distancing and not wearing face masks during social gatherings, according to Notre Dame's statement.

“Our contact-tracing analysis indicates that most infections are coming from off-campus gatherings,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins said in the statement. “Students infected at those gathering passed it on to others, who in turn have passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.”

None of the cases reported have been hospitalized, and all of the cases have been students, with the exception of one staff member.

The university also announced new measures for off-campus students refraining from visiting campus, on-campus students refraining from going off-campus, and enhanced testing for students.

