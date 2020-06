The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 526 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 38 additional deaths.

The commonwealth now has 80,762 total cases and 6,399 total deaths, as well as a 77% recovery rate, according to the department.

In Centre County, there are four additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing total number of cases to 176. There have been six deaths.

