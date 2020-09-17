Penn State announced the release of two new virtual coronavirus self-report forms to aid the contact tracing process, according to a Thursday Penn State news release.

The first form, a “student covid-19 self-referral” form, allows students to submit their own information if they have tested positive for the coronavirus, or have come into contact with someone who has.

The second, a “general contact tracing referral” form, allows community members to anonymously report information about individuals they were told to have tested positive, or have been in contact with a suspected positive case.

These forms are not meant as a method report coronavirus conduct referrals, which are handled though the Office of Student Conduct, but to assist contact tracers in their efforts to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, the release said.

In order to protect privacy, the identity of any individual who uses either of these forms will remain private, and will not be shared beyond essential notifications to instructors to support the health and safety of their class.