I've often seen on social media and even in discussions with friends that many don’t consider the coronavirus to be a big deal.

I too at first was a little taken aback by the rapid closing of schools, restaurants and any social activities, but life is about perspective. Perspective changes once something happens to you, and stays the same when nothing does.

When we got out of school for spring break, my twin brother and I went to Naples, Florida to visit our grandparents, who have always been a big part of my life. They had bought a house down there recently and we had a great few days together, until it was time for us to leave, while my little sister and dad went down to “take our place” and visit.

The threat of the virus was nothing new, as by that time there were thousands of cases and 100 deaths in the United States. Because my brother and I expected that school would be canceled for a couple of more weeks, my grandparents implored us to come down in the following weeks again, which we eagerly agreed to.

Unfortunately, that was never realized.

A few days after my dad and sister came back, they started showing symptoms and we received a call that my grandparents had both tested positive for the virus. My sister got a test ordered and was tested positive, but only she could get tested, as the lack of resources and preparedness prevented my dad from getting a test, leaving us to assume he was positive, as well.

My twin and I couldn’t get tested as well, and we both spent a few days feeling fairly sick. Thus, my family self-isolated in our home, and began our quarantine.

We remained hopeful for my grandparents. We expected them to get the care they needed and be on their feet in a couple of days. Days turned into weeks at the hospital, as they were put in separate rooms, resorting to have to call one another from separate rooms in the coronavirus wing.

My grandfather joked a few years ago that it was amazing they were married for 50 years without driving him crazy, but I know there was nothing more in the world they wanted more than to see each other at this moment.

From calling them often, it always seemed their condition would shift significantly each day. One day my grandmother was diagnosed with double pneumonia, the next day she felt a bit better, but then she would worsen again.

At one point, an overworked nurse mistook her for another patient and began to discuss a serious condition that was not hers. It was very challenging to know what was going on for our family in New Jersey and Virginia. From a distance, we were unable to be there with them.

My grandfather entered the hospital in a weakened condition and had some preexisting conditions that raised concerns for the doctors. After a few days, he started to sound better on the phone and there was even a brief period where it looked like he might be discharged.

But then the virus began to cause other health issues to take hold. After fighting for weeks, my grandfather was eventually moved into the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator, while my grandmother was discharged from the hospital, confined to her home.

Back at home, my family was being economically hammered. My parents run small businesses of smoothie stores and don’t live on a salary, but rather take whatever money is left over after paying employees and expenses. Spring and summer are the times of the year where we rely on our peak sales, and as you can imagine not many people want a smoothie in the winter.

With social distancing rules in place and many stores closing down or cutting hours, customers stopped coming to the stores, and we had to let go of employees just to stay afloat.

Then we received a call. We were told that my grandfather’s heart had stopped for a bit, it wasn’t looking good for him, and there wasn’t much the doctors could do after a series of procedures.

This stunned our family. It was hard to see my grandfather in such a circumstance, with a thin beard, being bedridden, having lost a ton of weight and unable to speak to us with the ventilator. My grandmother, his wife of 55 years, waited patiently for any updates and was not allowed to go to the hospital to see him.

Luckily, the next morning, they granted my grandmother access to go into his room and to be with him, as they took him off his ventilator.

Thanks to the kindness of the doctors, my cousin’s family and mine all FaceTimed together, showing our love and appreciation for the man that made our families possible with his two sons. We expressed our deepest gratitude for all he did for us.

He died on that Saturday shortly after we left the call, his hand holding my grandmother’s hand as he passed. All of us were still so shocked, not believing that our grandfather, who we saw a month ago happily wading in the ocean, was gone.

At 77, he was not young, but easily had another decade to live at the least. By 2030, some of his grandkids, including myself, are likely to be married. He may have very well even met a few great-grandchildren.

But most importantly, he would get to spend more years with the love of his life, instead of leaving her behind. This is by far the hardest thing my grandmother will ever deal with.

I understand that some people in their protests and rants want the so-called lockdown to end and want business to start back up. I get it when I see people angry from losing their jobs, getting laid off and going through economic hardship.

However, I find it hard to understand some people's viewpoints when I see people holding signs saying they would rather be free and sick than healthy and a slave, blocking off and crowding roads near hospitals, and calling their governors "Nazis" for imposing strict rules; or when I see politicians and well-known TV doctors say that the trade-off of a little higher percent of people dead (which translates to thousands of more Americans) is worth getting the economy moving again and school running up.

I know times are tough for many, and this is perhaps the greatest challenge of our generation. Many families have lost loved ones to this disease, and many more are still yet to lose someone, but will unfortunately soon.

If we don’t listen to science and defeat this virus before it returns, we will be in for even more loss of life.

I would do anything to have my grandfather back, as I am sure anybody who has lost someone to the coronavirus would, as well. Put yourself in the shoes of others, and consider if you’d sacrifice a person at random in your family in order to get normal life moving again.

I doubt most would — all it takes is a little perspective.