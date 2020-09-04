Penn State students have mixed opinions about the university’s coronavirus safety precautions, and some have suggestions for future improvement.

Haley Hunsinger believes Penn State has been doing a good job of keeping everyone safe on campus because of the randomized testing and contact tracing it has been conducting.

Though Hunsinger (freshman-kinesiology) said the university could refill the hand sanitizer machines installed in every building on-campus more frequently, as she said “they’re always empty.”

Carlene Stumpo lives off campus, but also believes Penn State has done a good job in terms of promoting safety so far.

“They’ve done a good job compared to other schools,” Stumpo (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I feel pretty safe.”

As of Sept. 3, Penn State has found 73 positive cases through random surveillance and symptomatic tests out of 6,632 total tests conducted since Aug. 7.

Other Big Ten schools aren’t doing so well, though.

According to the Ohio State University coronavirus dashboard, there were 882 positive cases found on campus from Aug. 14 to Aug. 31, equating to about 3.13% of the total student tests. That number reflects positive cases and not individuals, so it is possible the total could include some students who were tested more than once.

Harrison Gettle said he feels safer living on campus than he did when he was living at home in York, Pennsylvania, during the summer.

“People are wearing masks here on the sidewalks, unlike home,” Gettle (freshman-business) said. “People don’t care in my town.”

Gettle believes Penn State has done well to combat the virus on campus.

Unlike Gettle, Perry Levine believes the university could do more to improve and enforce safety protocol.

Levine (freshman-plant science) attends Penn State Berks and both of her parents are doctors.

Her father works in internal medicine and her mother is a contact tracer, both having seen or worked with coronavirus patients.

“I’ve seen plenty of students not wearing masks walking around [Penn State Berks],” Levine said. “I’ve seen them in buildings and classes not wearing them properly.”

Levine believes parties are to blame for the spread of the virus, aside from students learning in person in classrooms.

“If the partying continues to bring up the cases, we will get sent home early,” Levine said. “They should be stricter with the masks and have more social distancing protocols.”

She also suggested increasing accessibility to academic and other resources.

“Tutoring sessions aren’t as effective because it’s not in person,” Levine said. “There’s less tutors because there’s less people available, and office hours are limited as well.”

Levine said as cases continue to rise and more students are exposed, contact tracing will become harder.

“There’s more and more cases because people are socializing more and socialising irresponsibly,” Levine said. “It’s hard to trace who people have been in contact with.”

