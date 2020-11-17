Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced a series of four “targeted efforts” that are being instilled in the commonwealth to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to a post on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Twitter account, the first of these targeted efforts is to reach out to acute care hospitals about collaborating and defining expectations.

Today @SecretaryLevine announced targeted efforts to control the spread of #COVID19 in Pennsylvania, including:▪️ Issuing memo to acute care hospital CEOs/CMOs outlining opportunity to work collaboratively + expectations if they don’t to ensure health systems can provide care pic.twitter.com/N4yzrkylIt — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 17, 2020

Additionally, the post advised that anyone traveling to Pennsylvania from another state get tested within 72 hours prior to entering the state. Pennsylvanians were encouraged to do the same when traveling to other states as well.

If someone is unable to get a test or does not want to, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania. The same applies for those from Pennsylvania visiting other states.

This order will take effect on Friday, but it will not apply to those who commute to and from another state for work or medical purposes.

Levine also said universities and colleges should devise a plan to enforce coronavirus testing before returning to campus after winter break.

Masks will continue to be required outdoors and indoors when one is away from their home.

More specifically, they must be worn outdoors when one is unable to distance themselves from others by at least six feet. Masks must be worn indoors when one is with anyone who does not live in their house, regardless of how spread apart they are.

