The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday there are an additional 587 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, bringing the reported total to 141,877, according to data from the department's website.

The commonwealth's reported recovery rate is 82%.

There have been 7,820 virus related deaths statewide, with a total of 1,639,349 people in the commonwealth having tested negative for the virus.

Centre County reported 55 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 925 cases, including 877 confirmed and 48 probable cases.

The county’s death toll remains at 11.