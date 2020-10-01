Penn State's Office of Student Conduct Violations has responded to more than a thousand reported violations of its mandatory health and safety policies for students, according to a Penn State news release.

The university has previously detailed possible sanctions and consequences for students living in campus residence halls as well as those living off campus.

Since Aug. 17, the university has issued 1,277 sanctions for violations of coronavirus policies.

Approximately 82% of those students received warnings about their misconduct and 16% have been placed on probation.

Ten students have been suspended, prohibiting them from attending courses and living in on-campus housing for the remainder of the academic year.

As a result of violating no-guest policies and group size restrictions, 17 additional students have lost their on-campus housing.