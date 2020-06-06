A total of 75,086 positive coronavirus cases were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday, an increase of 701 from Friday.

Centre County broke its four-day streak of no new cases, reporting one additional confirmed case on Saturday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 155.

RELATED

Coronavirus: Centre County reports no new cases for 4th straight day A total of 443 additional positive cases were reported statewide on Friday, bringing the tot…

There are 2,399 people who have tested negative for the virus in Centre County.

Centre County has seven of 5,931 confirmed coronavirus deaths across the state.