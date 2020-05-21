Coronavirus Update
Buy Now
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 980 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 65,392.

There have now been 4,869 coronavirus-related deaths reported across the commonwealth.

RELATED CONTENT

Centre County has 136 positive coronavirus cases, an increase of three from Wednesday. As of Thursday, 1,697 people have tested negative for the virus in Centre County.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags