The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 980 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 65,392.
There have now been 4,869 coronavirus-related deaths reported across the commonwealth.
RELATED CONTENT
During a live-streamed press conference on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel…
Centre County has 136 positive coronavirus cases, an increase of three from Wednesday. As of Thursday, 1,697 people have tested negative for the virus in Centre County.