On Thursday's live-streamed press briefing with Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine praised emergency medical services, first responders, essential workers and frontline medical staff working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Levine said Pennsylvania now has nearly 300 coronavirus testing locations. She also stated that there are two confirmed cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome seen in children that is believed to be caused by the virus.

RELATED COVERAGE

Levine said citizens of counties currently designated "red" are not permitted to travel to counties in the "yellow" phase. If citizens must travel, she said, it should be only for essential tasks.