All commonwealth flags are to fly at half-mast until further notice in honor of those who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the statement, Wolf said too many Pennsylvanians have already lost their lives and all of them are irreplaceable, and each of them deserves to be honored individually.

He hopes the flag lowering can provide "some solace to the grieving family and friends," and "serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis" in a time when the deceased cannot be honored at traditional gatherings.

