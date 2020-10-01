The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,156 positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the commonwealth total to 160,123 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 1,889,639 negative cases, 8,160 virus-related deaths and an 82% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County reported a total of 2,688 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 44 from Wednesday's data. The county also reported 26,762 negative cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 558 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, six of which are in Centre County. No county patients are currently listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Thursday, Oct. 1.