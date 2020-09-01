The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services gave Penn State $22.9 million to participate in the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program, with a goal of combating the coronavirus in nursing homes and care facilities, according to a press release.

The grant is a portion of a total $175 million the Department of Human Services distributed through funding approved by the General Assembly.

According to the release, over two-thirds of Pennsylvanians who have died from the coronavirus were residents in nursing or personal care homes.

Penn State is the sole receiver of funds for the southcentral region of Pennsylvania.

Penn State's plan to combat the virus in these facilities is three-tiered.

It plans to implement a clinical team of experts from Penn State Health to visit sites and help assess locations to prevent outbreaks, provide telemedicine visits with residents, and deploy a rapid response team to help with outbreak control.

It also plans to have faculty from the Smeal College of Business and the College of Medicine educate administration and staff at the respective facilities on how to manage a business during the crisis, and how to properly use and maintain personal protective equipment.

The final part of the plan is the university’s Manufacturing and Sterilization for COVID-19 initiative, in which faculty from the colleges of business, engineering and medicine will work to find solutions to increase testing, provide PPE, and enable contact tracing in care facilities.