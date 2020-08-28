Penn State reported 28 additional coronavirus cases across its campuses, increasing the student total to 31 positive cases, as of Friday.

At University Park, the total of confirmed cases is 30, which is an increase in 27 cases since Thursday. Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard does not yet show specific numbers for other individual campuses.

Of the 30 reported cases at University Park, 14 were symptomatic and 13 were not.

On Thursday, the university had reported three positive cases as the count had increased with one new case resulting from symptomatic testing.

Penn State has administered 4,474 asymptomatic tests and 160 symptomatic tests to students this week. From the 3,117 completed asymptomatic tests, results show that 14 students tested positive while 1,357 results remain pending.

On the other hand, results from 125 completed symptomatic tests show 14 positive results among students.

In total, 1,392 results from both symptomatic and asymptomatic tests remain pending.