According to a release from the Pennsylvania the Department of Health, Centre County has gained one new positive case of the coronavirus, bringing the total up to 96.

The death toll remains at one in the county.

There are 45,763 positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania as of Thursday, an increase of 1,397 from the previous day.

The death toll rose to 2,292, with 97 recorded deaths in the past day.

Currently, eight counties have more than 2,000 cases, with Philadelphia remaining the hardest-hit with 12,297 cases.