Last updated 4 p.m. on March 24

There is a confirmed case of the coronavirus at Penn State's University Park campus, according to a PSUAlert update.

It is unclear who has contracted the virus, or what their role within the Penn State community is.

According to a Penn State News press release, University Health Services has protocols in place to identify, test and isolate potential cases of the virus. In addition, Environmental Health and Safety will take action on campus property "consistent with established health and safety practices."

The release states that it is up to public health officials to determine what information is shared with the public.

The majority of Penn State students are not currently on campus as the university moved classes online for the remainder of the semester and closed the residence halls to students. Students who needed to remain on campus moved into supplemental housing.

Additionally, the university strongly urged all students and faculty to remain at home and work remotely during the remote learning period. Only essential research is being conducted on campus.

There were seven cases in Centre County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.