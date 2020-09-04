Penn State reported 215 total positive coronavirus cases across all of its campuses Friday, with 211 cases at University Park, according to its coronavirus dashboard.

Fifty-eight University Park students are currently in on-campus isolation and 29 in on-campus quarantine.

RELATED

State College Borough releases number of coronavirus violations in past week The State College Borough has reported that in the past week from Monday through Sunday, the…

There are 533 people still awaiting test results from this week. A total of 4,157 tests have been performed since Aug. 28.

The total of negative cases at University Park is 3,450.

There are currently no positive cases among employees university-wide.

On Tuesday, the dashboard reported 73 total cases across all of Penn State's campuses.