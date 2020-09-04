Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

Penn State reported 215 total positive coronavirus cases across all of its campuses Friday, with 211 cases at University Park, according to its coronavirus dashboard.

Fifty-eight University Park students are currently in on-campus isolation and 29 in on-campus quarantine.

RELATED

There are 533 people still awaiting test results from this week. A total of 4,157 tests have been performed since Aug. 28.

The total of negative cases at University Park is 3,450.

There are currently no positive cases among employees university-wide.

On Tuesday, the dashboard reported 73 total cases across all of Penn State's campuses.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags