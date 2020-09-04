Penn State reported 215 total positive coronavirus cases across all of its campuses Friday, with 211 cases at University Park, according to its coronavirus dashboard.
Fifty-eight University Park students are currently in on-campus isolation and 29 in on-campus quarantine.
RELATED
The State College Borough has reported that in the past week from Monday through Sunday, the…
There are 533 people still awaiting test results from this week. A total of 4,157 tests have been performed since Aug. 28.
The total of negative cases at University Park is 3,450.
There are currently no positive cases among employees university-wide.
On Tuesday, the dashboard reported 73 total cases across all of Penn State's campuses.