Sports are not something that is a main focus right now, as the world grapples with the current coronavirus pandemic.

But in the world of college sports, especially in the Penn State community, people have a lot of questions about what transpired over the past week and what lies ahead.

Sandy Barbour, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics for Penn State, joined Brian Tripp on the “Let’s Go State” podcast to answer some of those questions.

Finding out

A lot changed over a few short days last week in regards to the status of collegiate sports.

On Thursday, Barbour was with the men’s basketball team in Indianapolis. The Nittany Lions were on their way home following the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament when the NCAA Tournament cancellation was announced.

The team heard the news when it landed, something that Barbour wished she and her staff could’ve prepared for.

“That’s one of my big regrets in all of this,” Barbour said. “Because of how fast this moved, because of social media, because we were all traveling, moving around the country, this news wasn’t managed as well as we would have liked it to. Under the circumstances it’s understandable, but I have lots of regrets about that.”

Barbour then embarked on a week that led to many discussions with players and coaches, with reactions that one would expect given the circumstances.

“It’s anger. It’s disappointment. The immediate response for anyone involved in this is disbelief,” Barbour said. “‘How can this happen? How can that be? There’s gotta be other options.’”

There were a lot of teams affected by this, all in different situations and different circumstances in their seasons.

But the disappointment was shared across everyone.

“I’ve talked to a number of our coaches over the course of the last few days,” Barbour said. “Everything from, ‘Sandy, we weren’t doing particularly well but I love this team. I didn’t want this to end,’ or, ‘We had a chance to win it all.’ It’s all of that.”

Where are the athletes now?

With Penn State going with remote learning for the rest of the semester, most students were asked to return home. With the suspension of all athletic activities, that included the athletes.

According to Barbour, all teams returned to State College to make sure everyone was safe and accounted for. There were some athletes and staff that returned from areas that required the university to take some precautions, which included recommended self-isolation.

But all athletes have returned home, with the exception of some who were permitted to stay on or off-campus.

Around 20 student-athletes are currently in on-campus housing, with about 40 in off-campus housing. They were granted access for this for a number of different reasons, which could include an inability to return to international home, rehab or requests from families.

What’s next for the athletes

As many know at this point, there’s a lot of athletes who did not get the final send-off they were expecting.

With that, there was a debate whether or not the NCAA should release NCAA Tournament brackets.

While Barbour knows the problems that would have come with that, she still wishes that would have been released to honor those teams.

She also knows that the media could have had some fun with the brackets, discussing possible scenarios.

In terms of how Penn State is going to honor its athletes, what that may entail hasn’t been discussed yet, but it will come.

“There’s no doubt, there’s a commitment on this department’s part,” Barbour said. “When the time is right to do it, [we’ll do it] in a big way, because these young people deserve it.”

Some athletes have gotten some hope over the past week that they can return for another year, with NCAA exploring the possibility of giving spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Barbour thanks the NCAA for being upfront about looking into this, saying, “I appreciate, particularly for our spring sports students, that the NCAA felt it was important to quickly get that out there, because they’re making plans.”

But she knows there are a lot of logistical hurdles that come with that, with Barbour pointing at financial aid as a big factor.

“We’ve already committed, mostly to a group of freshmen, to replace the seniors we believed were leaving,” Barbour said. “So to allow those seniors to stay and do another year, there would need to be accommodations on the financial aid, and that we could do.”

Looking ahead

The status of sports going forward is still very much a question mark, as things are changing day by day.

Barbour said it’s too early for any decisions regarding the start of the football season but does know when it’s safe, sports will return.

“That’s the question everybody wants to know…” Barbour said. “The answer to that question is we will get back on campus and we will return to normalcy when it is healthy to do so. We don’t know when that is.”

And even though sports are not the main concern at this point, Barbour knows that its return will help people move forward.

“Sport will be part of the healing, will be part of the restoration, part of us coming back as communities,” Barbour said. “I know specifically, that Penn State athletics, for Happy Valley, for Centre County and this community, will be a huge part of bringing us back together.”