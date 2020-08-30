For some Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Bellisario students, the Hollywood Program serves as a stepping stone to reach the entertainment industry.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Program will not run in spring 2021, according to the college's director of strategic communications, Steve Sampsell.

According Sampsell, the university has notified the impacted students, who are able to "roll over" to the following year.

The university plans to work with alumni in Hollywood and other program partners to make virtual internships available in the spring, he said.

Sampsell said there were concerns about in-person networking and other opportunities that could not be guaranteed to make the program suitible for students.

Penn State has been consulting with the advisory board for the program as well as other internship sites and stakeholders.

Ordinarily, The Hollywood Program provides selected students the opportunity to live in Los Angeles and complete an internship during the “pilot season” in Hollywood.

RELATED

Temple University temporarily suspends in-person classes after spike in coronavirus cases Temple University announced it will move all classes online for two weeks after reporting 10…