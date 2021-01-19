Penn State announced Monday a revamp to its coronavirus dashboard, with reader-focused updates to streamline critical information to students, faculty and the university community.

The previous semester’s dashboard featured an account of how many students were infected, positivity rates and the capacity of quarantine locations on campus.

Now, the site will highlight information about testing, with additional links to help answer student’s questions about contact tracing, quarantine and isolation.

Information about current virus statistics will also be featured, and will be updated as Penn State prepares to welcome students back to campus living.

Also included in the update is more information for testing at the Penn State satellite campuses throughout Pennsylvania.

The spring semester’s coronavirus cases and statistics will be detailed, should students and others in the Penn State community seek information.

Finally, the dashboard will maintain a current swath of information on the State College community’s mask guidelines; housing and dining information; and other downtown information.

Similar to the dashboard in the fall, the new website will also have previous information on coronavirus guidelines, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.

