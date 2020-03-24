As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 851 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and seven coronavirus-related deaths — compared to the 644 cases and six deaths reported Monday.

Centre County reported four more cases, bringing the county's total to seven cases.

Philadelphia and Montgomery continue to be the hardest-hit areas with more than 100 cases each, while Delaware County currently has 84 cases.

