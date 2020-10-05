Penn State announced Monday its spring 2021 semester will not include a spring break and will have a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a university press release.

The spring semester will begin the week of Monday, Jan. 18 — rather than Monday, Jan. 11 — to create a buffer between New Years Eve and the start of classes.

Spring break, originally slated for March 7 through March 13, was canceled to reduce the possibility of coronavirus transmission during potential travel to and from campus.

The semester will end by April 30 and final exams will occur between May 3 and May 7, either in-person or remotely depending on the specific course.

Instruction will continue in the same modes as fall 2020 — in person, mixed-mode, remote synchronous and remote asynchronous — with faculty given the choice to decide which format to utilize.

Students will be asked to "self-sequester" for at least one week before returning to campus in spring.

These dates and instructional modes are not definite, and are subject to change due to the ongoing development of the pandemic.

Registration for spring 2021 classes will begin Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 for graduate and undergraduate students, respectively.

Students can expect a complete academic calendar to be published on LionPATH by Oct. 15.

Mandatory mask-wearing on campus and random testing will continue in the spring semester.

Penn State also plans to implement rapid diagnostic testing technology, which can detect the coronavirus from a respiratory tract sample within 30 minutes.