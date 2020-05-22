Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman held a press conference Friday afternoon in which he voiced his disagreement with the Centre County Commissioner's request that it remain in the yellow phase of reopening.

Centre County, originally set to transition into the green phase on Friday along with several other counties in the state, was kept yellow after county commissioners proposed the change to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Corman voiced his frustration with the commissioners, saying they "do not trust the citizens of Centre County to follow the guidelines” of a green county.

Corman added that the commissioners "choose to lead through fear." He argued keeping Centre County in the yellow phase would be detrimental to its economy and an unnecessary move because it met state standards for moving to green.

If a county is in the green phase, most of its business can reopen and larger public events can take place under a less restricting set of social distancing guidelines.

The senator was highly critical of the state’s overall approach to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we would have just focused on the vulnerable, we would have saved lives,” Corman said. “The cure, to me, has caused more damage than the virus.”